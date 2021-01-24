Advertisement

Sparks police looking for courthouse vandals

A security camera photograph of one of the suspects in vandalism at Sparks Justice Court.
A security camera photograph of one of the suspects in vandalism at Sparks Justice Court.(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Sunday released a security camera photograph of a suspect in vandalism early Friday at Sparks Justice Court near the police station.

Police said it happened Jan. 22 at 1:14 a.m. at 1675 E. Prater Way.

A dark-colored four-door sedan stopped in the court parking lot, two people got out and threw rocks at the courthouse windows, causing damage, then drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

