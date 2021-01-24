Sparks police looking for courthouse vandals

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Sunday released a security camera photograph of a suspect in vandalism early Friday at Sparks Justice Court near the police station.

Police said it happened Jan. 22 at 1:14 a.m. at 1675 E. Prater Way.

A dark-colored four-door sedan stopped in the court parking lot, two people got out and threw rocks at the courthouse windows, causing damage, then drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

