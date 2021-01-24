Advertisement

One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 395 in the Cold Springs area, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The person died after being ejected in the accident about 7:09 a.m. A second person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 395 is blocked in the area. The NHP asked drivers to slow and to watch for first responders.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue also responded.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Security camera pictures of a person of interest in a Sparks shots fired call in the 400 block...
Shots fired early Saturday near downtown Sparks
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Nevada mine OK’d in Trump’s last days may boost Biden energy plan

Latest News

Construction crews bust down concrete on southbound I-580 over Mill Street.
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada pandemic death tops 4,000; 1,501 more cases reported
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 deaths, 395 recoveries