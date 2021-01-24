One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 395 in the Cold Springs area, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The person died after being ejected in the accident about 7:09 a.m. A second person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 395 is blocked in the area. The NHP asked drivers to slow and to watch for first responders.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue also responded.

