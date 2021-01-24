Mineral Co Sheriff looking for escape suspect

HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped after they took him into custody.

Douglas Christopher Riccio is wanted on an escape charge as well as drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities served a search warrant Friday in Hawthorne and took him into custody, but he escaped, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-945-2434 or Secret Witness at 775-945-2500. Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward.

