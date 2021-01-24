Advertisement

Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.

Construction crews bust down concrete on southbound I-580 over Mill Street.
Construction crews bust down concrete on southbound I-580 over Mill Street.(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (NDOT) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing weekend-long closures of Mill and Second streets underneath Interstate 580 beginning Jan. 22 as part of continuing Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Mill and Second streets will be removed to allow for future bridge reconstruction. Western sections of the bridges will be saw cut and removed to allow for future bridge widening.

