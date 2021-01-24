Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (NDOT) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing weekend-long closures of Mill and Second streets underneath Interstate 580 beginning Jan. 22 as part of continuing Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Mill and Second streets will be removed to allow for future bridge reconstruction. Western sections of the bridges will be saw cut and removed to allow for future bridge widening.

For the latest alerts on this project, click here.

