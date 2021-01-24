Las Vegas police: Woman arrested in death of young stepson

LAS VEGAS - Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 4-year-old stepson.

They say 29-year-old Patricia Atalig was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers were called around 6:20 p.m. Friday after a report of possible abuse. They say the young boy was unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that doctors who examined the boy found injuries consistent with abuse. According to the newspaper, investigators determined Atalig was alone with the child while his father was at work and the boy allegedly sustained a head injury Friday afternoon.

