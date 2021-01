RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Delays are expected on I-580 southbound this evening as crews respond to a crash near the Mill St. exit.

Smoke can be seen coming from a car on the right side of the freeway.

Delays are expected in the area. You are advised to seek a different route.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

