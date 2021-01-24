Advertisement

Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team. With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

They were helped by a strange decision by Packers coach Matt LaFleur with just over two minutes remaining and down by five points. On fourth-and-goal, he elected to kick a field goal. Tampa Bay then ran out the clock on the Packers (14-4).

The Bucs (14-5) will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
Security camera pictures of a person of interest in a Sparks shots fired call in the 400 block...
Shots fired early Saturday near downtown Sparks
Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

A security camera photograph of one of the suspects in vandalism at Sparks Justice Court.
Sparks police looking for courthouse vandals
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
Jimmie Rodgers, singer of the 1957 hits “Honeycomb” and “Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” whose career...
Jimmie Rodgers, singer of ‘Honeycomb’ and other hits, dies
Ceremonial functions of the Senate impeachment trial to begin this week
Ceremonial functions of the Senate impeachment trial to begin this week