Advertisement

Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence

(WTAP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:04 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -Winnemucca Police Department Detective Matthew Morgan died June 25, 2020, in an evidence vault after taking drugs left in evidence storage, the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

“The toxic levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Detective Morgan’s system at time of autopsy, as well as other evidence, indicate habitual or regular use of narcotics,” the district attorney’s office said.

A bag with the drugs that killed him was found in his pants pocket.

A review showed four cases where drugs appeared to have been tampered with. Either the weight of the drugs in evidence changed or, in one case, a drug was replaced with gypsum and calcium carbonate. All the cases were closed. None were pending.

Evidence from Morgan’s phone showed evidence of purchase of cocaine and methamphetamine several times in the last couple of years, the report said.

Only Morgan and two others had access to the evidence vaults. There’s no evidence of any other employee being involved, and new procedures have been put in place to protect evidence in the future.

Had Morgan survived he would have faced felony and misdemeanor charges, the report said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Washoe County School District logo.
Damonte Ranch H.S. lockdown lifted
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Border of Nevada and California
Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines
Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.
Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit

Latest News

Fabric Care Specialist Cleaners Reno, Nevada
Changes in our working habits impact other businesses
Pandemic hurts businesses
Business Casualties of COVID-19
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 6 deaths; 89 recoveries
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather