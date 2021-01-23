Shots fired early Saturday near downtown Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police is asking for the public’s help finding the person who fired shots early Saturday near downtown Sparks.

Police received a call about gunshots in the 400 block of 11th Street around 2 a.m. Witnesses saw a male flee the scene after the shots. Police found shell casings in the area.

Police got screen captures of security camera footage showing a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http:www.secretwitness.com. Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $500 in the case.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.