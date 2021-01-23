Advertisement

Reno police arrest suspect in Amador County, Calif., murder

Jerry Lee Adams Jr
Jerry Lee Adams Jr(Amador County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department on Friday afternoon arrested an Amador County, Calif., man on suspicion he was involved in the death of an Amador County woman.

Reno Police took Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, of Pine Grove, Calif., into custody about 4 p.m. for the murder of Savanna Lee Berger, 27, also of Pine Grove, a community on California 88.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Berger went missing in October after her mother reported she had missed an important court date. Her cell phone data last pinpointed her in West Point, Calif. Several investigating teams again searched the West Point area on Jan. 16 and found her remains and confirmed it was Berger through a DNA test.

Investigators got the arrest warrant for Adams on Jan. 16 but couldn’t find him in Amador County. They tracked him to the Reno area and Reno police found him in a downtown casino on Friday about 4 p.m.

