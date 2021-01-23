Advertisement

Nevada pandemic death tops 4,000; 1,501 more cases reported

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada’s pandemic death toll exceeded 4,000 on Saturday as the state reported over 1,500 additional known COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services 1,501 additional cases and 53 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 269,713 cases and 4,011 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped for the third straight day, dropping to 1,499 patients confirmed or suspected to have the disease.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. The virus has hammered Nevada’s tourist-dependent economy, and state officials Friday reported that new unemployment claims rose for the third week in a row

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Washoe County School District logo.
Damonte Ranch H.S. lockdown lifted
Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence
Jerry Lee Adams Jr
Reno police arrest suspect in Amador County, Calif., murder
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 deaths, 395 recoveries
Pet cat.
Research shows health benefits of human-animal interactions
Pets are shown to decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their...
Research shows health benefits of human-animal interactions
Fabric Care Specialist Cleaners Reno, Nevada
Changes in our working habits impact other businesses