Nevada legislative session to start closed to public

The Nevada Legislature
The Nevada Legislature
By Sam Metz
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Legislature will be closed to the public when lawmakers convene in February to confront the coronavirus pandemic and rebalance the state budget.

As the virus surges in Nevada, only legislators, staff and reporters will be permitted in the statehouse until vaccines are widely distributed.

The protocols differ from the two special sessions held over the summer and those in the building will be subject to weekly testing.

Nevada prioritized lawmakers for early vaccine distribution but the Legislature has not announced requirements for testing or vaccinations. It’s one of many statehouses scrambling to adapt to contain the virus while passing laws to address it.

