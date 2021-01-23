Nevada high school basketball, wrestling post-seasons canceled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The statewide group that regulates high school sports has canceled post-season tournaments for basketball and wrestling this year.

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Associated also recommended canceling the regular season for those two sports.

If the governor’s restriction on sporting competition is lifted before the seasons end Feb. 20, schools will still have to have minimum practices before the sport can be played.

It said the winter season would not be rescheduled.

The seasons have been on hold while the state of Nevada battles surging COVID-19 cases.

