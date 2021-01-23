Advertisement

Dentists can now administer COVID shots in Nevada

Front door of dentist's office
Front door of dentist's office(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since its availability we’ve shown local efforts to get the COVID Vaccine in as many arms as possible. It’s an all hands of deck type of situation.

A recent governor’s declaration of emergency now allows for dentists to volunteer and help administer the shots.

“So, we can do it on site, or but obviously the whole idea is to get to those locations, they are already set up,” says Dr. Mark Funke, a Carson City dentist. “You know all the refrigeration, the storage, the guidance--the teams are there to make it more efficient and be able to care for more people,” he says.

Dentists give shots as a natural course of their practice. Many may have just assumed dentists were already included in the emergency vaccination effort.

While the declaration now does that, it is not going to stop once the pandemic is over. That is if Assemblyman from Carson City, P.K. O’Neill has his way.

“It made perfect sense. Because I thought about it. I had just received a vaccine from a pharmacist,” says Assemblyman O’Neill. “And if a pharmacist or a pharmacist tech can administer; a dentist who regularly does injections through their treatment, it made perfect sense to expand that ability,” he says

O’Neill says for the most part, his proposed legislation has received a positive response. Right now, 9 states allow for dentists to give COVID Vaccines, with only a handful allowing for the administration of all other vaccines.

Dentists say they often see patients more frequently than a general practitioner. They say If a client wants to get updated on a vaccination schedule, dentists should be able to help. The new bill as it is written will allow for dental hygienists to also deliver those vaccines. But that will be under the supervision of a dentist.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Washoe County School District logo.
Damonte Ranch H.S. lockdown lifted
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Border of Nevada and California
Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines
Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.
Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit

Latest News

The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able...
Nevada church presses US Supreme Court on COVID-19 limits
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Reno Aces, Vitalant to hold blood drive next week
88 year old Lorimer Hill a Veteran receives COVID Vaccine.
Appointments still available for COVID vaccine through VA Hospital in Reno
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 54 new cases, 692 recoveries