Advertisement

California FAA employee charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Kevin Strong, a Federal Aviation Administration employee and QAnon follower from California who had been on the FBI's radar is facing federal charges after authorities say he confessed to taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:13 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A Federal Aviation Administration employee and QAnon follower from California who had been on the FBI’s radar is facing federal charges after authorities say he confessed to taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says 44-year-old Kevin Strong of Beaumont surrendered to authorities on Friday and appeared in a federal court in Riverside, where he was ordered held on $50,000 bond.

He is charged with violent entry into the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Messages to his attorney seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

An FBI affidavit says the agency began investigating Strong a week before the rioting, and he was spotted in news broadcasts inside the Capitol and admitted to being there.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Washoe County School District logo.
Damonte Ranch H.S. lockdown lifted
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.
Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit
Border of Nevada and California
Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines

Latest News

Cock fighting graphic
Lawyer blames Mexican cartel in Elko drug, cockfight case
Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence
Fabric Care Specialist Cleaners Reno, Nevada
Changes in our working habits impact other businesses
Pandemic hurts businesses
Business Casualties of COVID-19