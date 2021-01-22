Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A winter storm is causing multiple spin-outs and crashes over Donner Summit.

The California Highway Patrol says eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Alta and westbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Truckee/Donner Gate.

Well that didn’t take long... 😳😳



Eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Alta and westbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Truckee/Donner Gate due to multiple spin-outs and traffic collisions over Donner Summit. #trafficupdate #chptruckee pic.twitter.com/sf9N4xJ1sR — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 22, 2021

Caltrans is reminding drivers to expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday, and reported chain controls in effect on Highway 50 eastbound at Fresh Pond and westbound in Meyers.

