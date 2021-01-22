Advertisement

Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit

Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.
Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.(California Highway Patrol Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A winter storm is causing multiple spin-outs and crashes over Donner Summit.

The California Highway Patrol says eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Alta and westbound I-80 traffic is being turned around at Truckee/Donner Gate.

Caltrans is reminding drivers to expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday, and reported chain controls in effect on Highway 50 eastbound at Fresh Pond and westbound in Meyers.

To see the weather advisories in effect, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
Border of Nevada and California
Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths; now more than 40K cases

Latest News

I-580 interchange closures this weekend for Spaghetti Bowl improvements
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Sledders occasionally fly off the edge of the hill and into the middle of Mount Rose Highway
Staying safe on the sledding hill
Reno City Council rejects Lemmon Valley Development proposal
Reno City Council rejects Lemmon Valley Development proposal