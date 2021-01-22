Veterans Hospital in Reno offers COVID Vaccines for clients

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 88-year-old Lorimer Hill is a Korean Veteran, and today is making his way to the shot clinic to get is COVID Vaccination.

“Some people over 70 are more susceptible getting severely sick and not getting over it,” says Hill of the coronavirus. “So, I’m looking forward to next year,” he says laughing.

Hill is a lucky guy. Especially when you consider many Veterans his age are clamoring to get the COVID Vaccination.

Right now, the clinic is starting with Veterans 75 years and older. Once that is complete, they will work their way back to younger age groups.

“I think as we talked about. the risk as you get older and there is just a huge desire to get the vaccine,” says Heather Mooney, a pharmacist with the Veterans Hospital in Reno, who is coordinating the COVID Vaccination program.

For those Veterans who have access to the Internet, it is suggested they go to the VA COVID 19 information page and scroll down to and click on the “continue without signing in” box.

From there you can fill out all the information needed-- of particular importance, your phone number and zip code. At the end of the clinic day, if there is any more vaccine left, you could be contacted with very short notice to get the shot. Otherwise you will be notified by phone, email, letter or other means to sign up for an appointment.

For Veterans who have no access to the Internet, call 775-786-7200

On Saturday, January 23, the VA will be administering 480 vaccines to clients 75 years and older.

Call the above number to get an appointment.

The following website will help Veterans get registered for notification of vaccine availability

https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed

Other social media outlets include:

1. Website: www.Reno.VA.gov

2. FaceBook: RenoVA

3. Twitter & Instagram: VARenoNevada

