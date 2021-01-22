UNR students prepare to go back to school in the HyFlex model

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada (UNR) students go back to school for their spring semester on Monday and they will be returning to the HyFlex Model used in the fall semester. This model means there will be a mix of in-person and online classes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while also giving students some time physically in the classroom.

Junior at UNR, Darwin Snyder, said the original adjustment of the switch from in-person to online classes was challenging because he is a people person and enjoys physically being in the classroom.

“It is definitely very different, you know? A lot of students felt that mentally and emotionally, I think that really hit a lot of students really hard and it dwells on the college experience that a lot of students come to campus for,” Snyder said.

He explained because he has already had experience with the HyFlex model, he does not feel he is going into this semester as blind as he was the last.

“I definitely feel more prepared, I think our teachers feel more prepared too and I think that’s a huge component. Classes are all run by the teachers and when we just stopped, they were in the same boat we were,” Snyder said.

Snyder is a double majoring in communications and political science and said he understands the transition for him to distanced learning may have been easier than those in other majors.

“I was fine with it because a lot of my material is reading-based, it’s discussion-based which we were still able to do virtually but I know that I have a roommate who is a STEM major and it’s all hands-on things. He’s an engineer and you can’t do that virtually,” Snyder said.

He said it can be difficult to stay motivated while taking classes from the comfort of your home, but he stays determined by staying busy and using graduating on time as motivation.

