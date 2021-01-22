Advertisement

Sky Tavern trying to bring in snow machines, lights to make skiing more sustainable

The co-op is trying to raise enough money to get snow machines and lights
The co-op is trying to raise enough money to get snow machines and lights(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Substandard skiing.

In a year headlined by the Coronavirus pandemic, ski resorts across Northern Nevada and California are dealing with a different issue: snow - or lack thereof.

“Make it snow. Flush ice cubes down the toilet. It helps,” said Sky Tavern’s Executive Director, Bill Henderson.

The slopes at Sky Tavern are quiet. Dry conditions are to blame.

“When it didn’t snow there are a lot of disappointed kids,” said Henderson. “It’s going to (snow). We’re going to get open.”

The Sierra Nevada has seen about half the precipitation levels that experts see by this time on average, according to The Natural Resources Conservation Service. With little snowfall, Henderson wants to take matters into his own hands.

“If we get some snow-making equipment in we can fulfill all the promises to the kids and parents in Reno. There is so much demand for affordable skiing,” he said.

Sky Tavern is unique to other places because it operates as a non-profit - meaning fundraising is everything. Sustainable skiing also means a lot, which is why Henderson is trying to find the money for snow-making equipment and lights.

“The non-profit has built both of the chairlifts here,” Henderson said of the facility upgrades. “(The non-profit) built both of these new carpet lifts we just put in. We’ll pull (the bigger projects) off. Reno wants us to have it.”

The magic carpets are the first new lifts to be added to Sky Tavern in 20 years. The Coronavirus pandemic has already put a cap on membership sales - making it hard to generate more revenue for the machines and lights. What people put in is what they get out.

“All of this (equipment) has been around for a long time: putting in snow-making, putting in lights. It’s just time to go,” Henderson said of the need for upgrades. “Now that we have this long-term lease where we can raise the money, we can do what we said we’re going to do.”

Henderson’s goal is to get as many families involved in the sport as possible for as cheap as possible.

Manufacturing snow and lighting up Sky Tavern will allow people to learn longer, more often.

To support Sky Tavern financially, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned vehicle removed, but many, many more remain
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
More volunteers needed for the Medical Reserve Corp.
Local center providing support services to Fallon community
Local community center still providing support services