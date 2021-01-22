Advertisement

Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age 86

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

He got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and contributed to his club’s 1952 World Series victory.

Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths; now more than 40K cases
Local political parties react to the country’s transfer of power
Local political parties react to the country’s transfer of power

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the...
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law.
First-ever nuclear weapons ban begins; nuclear powers aren’t part of treaty