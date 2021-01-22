Reno Aces, Vitalant to hold blood drive next week
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces and Vitalant will hold a blood drive next Tuesday and Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.
Donors need to sign up online.
Appointment windows are between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
In addition to giving blood, donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to see if they have ever had the virus.
Pizza Factory is supplying personal pizzas for each donor as well.
