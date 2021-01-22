Advertisement

Reno Aces, Vitalant to hold blood drive next week

Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.(Connor Matteson)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces and Vitalant will hold a blood drive next Tuesday and Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Donors need to sign up online.

Appointment windows are between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

In addition to giving blood, donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to see if they have ever had the virus.

Pizza Factory is supplying personal pizzas for each donor as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two dead in three-vehicle crash near state line; I-80 back open
Washoe County School District logo.
Damonte Ranch H.S. lockdown lifted
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Border of Nevada and California
Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines
On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman

Latest News

Drivers should expect major travel delays through the Sierra Friday due to snowy conditions.
Winter storm impacting traffic over Donner Summit
88 year old Lorimer Hill a Veteran receives COVID Vaccine.
Appointments still available for COVID vaccine through VA Hospital in Reno
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 54 new cases, 692 recoveries