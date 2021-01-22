Reno Aces, Vitalant to hold blood drive next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces and Vitalant will hold a blood drive next Tuesday and Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Donors need to sign up online.

Appointment windows are between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

In addition to giving blood, donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to see if they have ever had the virus.

Pizza Factory is supplying personal pizzas for each donor as well.

