Damonte Ranch H.S. now under Code Red Lockdown

Washoe County School District logo.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Damonte Ranch High School is now under a Code Red Lockdown.

The Washoe County School District said Friday’s lockdown was due to police activity in the area.

The school was initially on a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown, but it has since been elevated while police conduct an investigation.

KOLO 8 News Now is working to gather more details.

