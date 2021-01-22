Damonte Ranch H.S. now under Code Red Lockdown
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Damonte Ranch High School is now under a Code Red Lockdown.
The Washoe County School District said Friday’s lockdown was due to police activity in the area.
The school was initially on a precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown, but it has since been elevated while police conduct an investigation.
KOLO 8 News Now is working to gather more details.
