Advertisement

Official: Holidays may be driving Nevada coronavirus deaths

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
By Associated Press and Ken Ritter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A surge of Nevada coronavirus cases following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays may have passed, but deaths are still spiking.

That’s what a state official told Nevada’s COVID-19 response panel on Thursday. Biostatistics chief Kyra Morgan noted that deaths typically increase in weeks following surges in cases and then hospitalizations.

Nevada saw its highest single-day number of confirmed new cases top 3,400 on Jan. 7.

State health officials on Thursday reported about 1,400 additional cases and 47 new deaths from the virus since Wednesday. The number of Nevada cases has topped 266,000 since the start of the pandemic, and 3,910 deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 120 recoveries, 1 death
88 year old Lorimer Hill a Veteran receives COVID Vaccine.
Veterans Hospital in Reno offers COVID Vaccines for clients
Rory Miller is battling complications from COVID-19.
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed