Official: Holidays may be driving Nevada coronavirus deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A surge of Nevada coronavirus cases following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays may have passed, but deaths are still spiking.

That’s what a state official told Nevada’s COVID-19 response panel on Thursday. Biostatistics chief Kyra Morgan noted that deaths typically increase in weeks following surges in cases and then hospitalizations.

Nevada saw its highest single-day number of confirmed new cases top 3,400 on Jan. 7.

State health officials on Thursday reported about 1,400 additional cases and 47 new deaths from the virus since Wednesday. The number of Nevada cases has topped 266,000 since the start of the pandemic, and 3,910 deaths.

