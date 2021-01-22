Advertisement

Nevada church presses US Supreme Court on COVID-19 limits

The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able...
The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able to as well.(The Calvary Chapel of Dayton Valley)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada church wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a legal battle over government’s authority to limit the size of religious gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church east of Reno is pressing the case even after it won an appeals court ruling that found Nevada’s restrictions unconstitutional. Attorneys general from 19 other states recently joined Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in a friend-of-the-court brief.

They’re urging the Supreme Court to rule on the merits of the Nevada case to help bring uniformity to various standards courts nationwide have used to balance the interests of public safety and religious freedom.

