Nevada church presses US Supreme Court on COVID-19 limits

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada church wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a legal battle over government’s authority to limit the size of religious gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church east of Reno is pressing the case even after it won an appeals court ruling that found Nevada’s restrictions unconstitutional. Attorneys general from 19 other states recently joined Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in a friend-of-the-court brief.

They’re urging the Supreme Court to rule on the merits of the Nevada case to help bring uniformity to various standards courts nationwide have used to balance the interests of public safety and religious freedom.

