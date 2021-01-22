Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A series of storms will push into the region, with the first arriving on Friday. This will be a weaker system, but snow is expected, with up to 5″ in the Sierra. Expect winter driving conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. Valleys could get a dusting on the Sierra Front, with higher amounts possible in the Basin and Range. More storms are likely Sunday night into Monday and mid to late next week. Stay tuned. -Jeff

