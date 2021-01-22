Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (KOLO) - Border towns like Stateline, Nevada, and South Lake Tahoe, California are typically hot spots for locals and visitors. But it may help to know the different COVID-19 rules before heading there. The close proximity makes enforcing those rules a challenge, something local businesses say is hard to keep up with.

“We’re really just trying to do our part to keep everyone safe and allow ourselves to do our business as best we can.”

While El Dorado County is still indicated in the purple tier, the most restrictive, restaurants were given the go-ahead to operate outside.

“It’s been nice to have guests back, as we were limited to to-go orders only for a very long time,” Nick Bruce-Boehler, General Manager at California Burger Company said. However, he agrees it can be tricky to know the specific guidelines when going from one state to another.

Bruce-Boehler added, “A lot of people come from Nevada not realizing that they’ve crossed the state line and they are really surprised at how different things are.”

He says his restaurant is and will continue to follow protocol for staff and customers. Right now, it’s operating with less staff and reduced hours.

“We’re not trying to give you a hard time or make it uncomfortable, it’s just as uncomfortable for us as it is for everybody else,” Bruce-Boehler said.

It’s not only local businesses’ responsibility to help slow the spread of Coronavirus, it’s also up to everyone.

“Just being observant I think is the most important thing. People have become a lot more compliant, a lot more eager to do their parts but still enjoy their lives, which is important too.”

There is no special pandemic police force, and the last thing these businesses need is a hefty fine as their income has already been greatly impacted.

The City of South Lake Tahoe also sent KOLO 8 News Now a statement:

“It’s always tough being in a bi-state situation but our Council and City Manager have been clear. The safety of our residents and visitors have been our top priority. We have gone above and beyond to make sure people remain healthy and make sure our small businesses get through this tough time. We have been in constant communication with our partners in California and Nevada and will keep doing that to make sure we all get through this together.”

