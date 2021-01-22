Advertisement

Following COVID-19 restrictions across state lines

Border of Nevada and California
Border of Nevada and California(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (KOLO) - Border towns like Stateline, Nevada, and South Lake Tahoe, California are typically hot spots for locals and visitors. But it may help to know the different COVID-19 rules before heading there. The close proximity makes enforcing those rules a challenge, something local businesses say is hard to keep up with.

“We’re really just trying to do our part to keep everyone safe and allow ourselves to do our business as best we can.”

Nick Bruce-Boehler, General Manager at California Burger Company

While El Dorado County is still indicated in the purple tier, the most restrictive, restaurants were given the go-ahead to operate outside.

“It’s been nice to have guests back, as we were limited to to-go orders only for a very long time,” Nick Bruce-Boehler, General Manager at California Burger Company said. However, he agrees it can be tricky to know the specific guidelines when going from one state to another.

Bruce-Boehler added, “A lot of people come from Nevada not realizing that they’ve crossed the state line and they are really surprised at how different things are.”

He says his restaurant is and will continue to follow protocol for staff and customers. Right now, it’s operating with less staff and reduced hours.

“We’re not trying to give you a hard time or make it uncomfortable, it’s just as uncomfortable for us as it is for everybody else,” Bruce-Boehler said.

It’s not only local businesses’ responsibility to help slow the spread of Coronavirus, it’s also up to everyone.

“Just being observant I think is the most important thing. People have become a lot more compliant, a lot more eager to do their parts but still enjoy their lives, which is important too.”

Nick Bruce-Boehler, General Manager at California Burger Company

There is no special pandemic police force, and the last thing these businesses need is a hefty fine as their income has already been greatly impacted.

The City of South Lake Tahoe also sent KOLO 8 News Now a statement:

“It’s always tough being in a bi-state situation but our Council and City Manager have been clear. The safety of our residents and visitors have been our top priority. We have gone above and beyond to make sure people remain healthy and make sure our small businesses get through this tough time. We have been in constant communication with our partners in California and Nevada and will keep doing that to make sure we all get through this together.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled
The co-op is trying to raise enough money to get snow machines and lights
Sky Tavern trying to bring in snow machines, lights to make skiing more sustainable
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 120 recoveries, 1 death
88 year old Lorimer Hill a Veteran receives COVID Vaccine.
Veterans Hospital in Reno offers COVID vaccines for clients