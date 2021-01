RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire destroyed a garage in northeast Reno on Thursday night.

It was reported about 8:55 p.m. at Valley Road and Poplar Street.

The Reno Fire Department said the fire did not extend beyond the garage.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but the fire department said the resident was welding in the garage before the fire.

