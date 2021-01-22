Advertisement

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they’d be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

