Advertisement

Child hit crossing US 50 at Zephyr Cove; minor injuries

The scene of an accident on U.S. 50 at Zephyr Cove in which a child was hit at low speed.
The scene of an accident on U.S. 50 at Zephyr Cove in which a child was hit at low speed.(Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:52 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -A 5-year-old was struck by a car Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 50 at Zephyr cove near the south end of Lake Tahoe, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The injuries were minor and the child was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the NHP said.

It happened around 5:41 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Elks Point. The NHP said four children from a family crossed U.S. 50 to go to a store and then headed back. A child thought an on-coming car was aware of them and started the cross. The vehicle slowed significantly but not completely and struck the 5-year-old at low speed.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

Abandoned vehicle removed
Abandoned Vehicle Removed; Others Remain
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned vehicle removed, but many, many more remain
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
The co-op is trying to raise enough money to get snow machines and lights
Sky Tavern trying to bring in snow machines, lights to make skiing more sustainable