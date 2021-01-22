Child hit crossing US 50 at Zephyr Cove; minor injuries

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -A 5-year-old was struck by a car Thursday evening while crossing U.S. 50 at Zephyr cove near the south end of Lake Tahoe, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The injuries were minor and the child was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the NHP said.

It happened around 5:41 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Elks Point. The NHP said four children from a family crossed U.S. 50 to go to a store and then headed back. A child thought an on-coming car was aware of them and started the cross. The vehicle slowed significantly but not completely and struck the 5-year-old at low speed.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.