WNC partners with organizations to help people get back into the workforce

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic has caused a heavy job loss across the country and Northern Nevada was no stranger to that.

Western Nevada College (WNC) in partnership with different manufacturing companies, Empower America, Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, and Nevada Industry Excellence, is offering an express online manufacturing certification program to help fast track people who have been laid off, back into the workforce.

Kyle Dalpe, Vice President of Finance for WNC, said this is a way for people to gain a wider skill set that could potentially place them into a number of trades in the future.

“As we see the idea of the pandemic shutting down businesses and shutting down the spaces we usually use for high volumes of people, the jobs are going to come back more slowly but some of the manufacturing jobs they can do in defined spaces. As the economy picks up, they can find employment in those areas,” Dalpe said.

At the end of the training, students will receive a Manufacturing Technician Level I certification. Because they are in partnership with manufacturing companies, Dalpe said students will have the opportunity to interview with them throughout the course of their training.

“In particular, this program is one we have really worked with the industry partners to make sure there is interviewing opportunities for the jobs that are out there so that students can progress their way through and maybe even not the whole semester but get through faster so they can then get the job before the 4-5 months of a normal semester,” Dalpe said.

Dalpe said with the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, he hopes this program will be able to give students a wide range of skills and get them back to work as soon as possible. He said upon completion, students will have knowledge and skills around basic electricity, quality, mechanical systems, workplace safety, and others.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Rebuilding the economy, helping students find their way back into employment and then they’re off to the races with the skillset they need and then once they’re working, they can always come back and train up for some advanced movements in those sectors,” Dalpe said.

Dalpe said the training is free through a federal grant for those who qualify. You must be a Nevada resident and have a high school diploma or an equivalent.

If you are interested in the program, Dalpe said to enroll as soon as possible and contact an admissions advisor to see if you qualify for the grant. This program is able to be completed online.

