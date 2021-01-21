Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

After a quiet, mild, Thursday, a storm system will move into the region on Friday. Sierra snow and valley rain and snow showers are likely through Saturday morning. A second system will arrive late Sunday into Monday and could bring valley snow for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures will be colder, likely not warming out of the 30s for valleys early next week. Stay tuned! -Jeff