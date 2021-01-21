Advertisement

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer

‘Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled’
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Original “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier this month in Florida. Last week, his team disclosed he had cancer.

“Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” Paul added.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

Diamond has been sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve 4 months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

