More volunteers needed for the Medical Reserve Corp.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Allen Cruet is busy going from car to car checking on people who have just received the COVID vaccine. As an EMT he says he is perfectly suited for such a task.

“A lot of retired medical,” says Cruet of those around him. “A lot of people with more medical background than me. Coming in here and volunteering and signing up. Because they have the skills and they want to continue to use them for the benefit of the community,” he says.

Cruet is one of many volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corp out here helping patients, directing traffic, and performing other tasks needed to pull off the drive through shot clinic which goes on several times a week here in the district’s parking lot.

There are health department personnel here and the Nevada Guard.

But the volunteers help take the pressure off employees especially those who may be experiencing burn-out. Remember personnel have been dealing with COVID 19 for almost a year now.

“That helps us out. It gives our staff a break, helps with burnout,” says Andrea Esp, Washoe County Health District Public Health Preparedness Coordinator. “And it gives you an opportunity to be a part of something bigger and be part of your community,” she says of volunteering.

Esp says she appreciates those in the Medical Reserve Corp. While many of the volunteers have some medical credentials, others may be good a paperwork. While some may be able to show up every day they are needed, others may be able to work only one day a month. All of those scenarios and more, she says, are acceptable.

To look into the Volunteer Medical Reserve Corp, go to wchdvolunteers@washoecounty.us or serv.nv.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.