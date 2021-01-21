More than 10,700 Christmas trees recycled in the Truckee Meadows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is celebrating a successful end to its Christmas tree recycling program with a total of 10,743 trees recycled this year.

The program ended on January 10, 2021. The recycled trees will now be turned into mulch for use in weed abatement and soil erosion projects in local parks.

“We were so pleased with the support of our volunteers and all the community members who came out to recycle their trees,” said Sophie Butler, Program Manager at KTMB. “We are so grateful to everyone who donated, and to NV Energy Foundation for being our match sponsor again this year, it really helps ensure that we can continue to provide this program as a resource for our community in the future.”

If you still need to recycle your tree, you can take it to RT Donovan in Sparks. You are encouraged to call ahead to ask about hours and pricing: 775-425-3015.

Residents are able to use the mulch as well, free of charge. It can be picked up at the Bartley Ranch location only. You are asked to call the rangers beforehand at 775-828-6659 to ensure gates and access to the mulch are open.

