Advertisement

More than 10,700 Christmas trees recycled in the Truckee Meadows

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas tree recycling drive.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas tree recycling drive.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is celebrating a successful end to its Christmas tree recycling program with a total of 10,743 trees recycled this year.

The program ended on January 10, 2021. The recycled trees will now be turned into mulch for use in weed abatement and soil erosion projects in local parks.

“We were so pleased with the support of our volunteers and all the community members who came out to recycle their trees,” said Sophie Butler, Program Manager at KTMB. “We are so grateful to everyone who donated, and to NV Energy Foundation for being our match sponsor again this year, it really helps ensure that we can continue to provide this program as a resource for our community in the future.”

If you still need to recycle your tree, you can take it to RT Donovan in Sparks. You are encouraged to call ahead to ask about hours and pricing: 775-425-3015.

Residents are able to use the mulch as well, free of charge. It can be picked up at the Bartley Ranch location only. You are asked to call the rangers beforehand at 775-828-6659 to ensure gates and access to the mulch are open.

To learn more about Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful and upcoming volunteer opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
More volunteers needed for the Medical Reserve Corp.
Local center providing support services to Fallon community
Local community center still providing support services
The organization looking to hire for multiple positions amid pandemic.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hiring for multiple positions amid pandemic