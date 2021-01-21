Local political parties react to the country’s transfer of power

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a presidential inauguration unlike any we’ve seen in our history. The Washoe County Democratic Party said Joe Biden’s swearing-in has been long overdue.

The president taking control during one of America’s most difficult times. In the peak of a pandemic and the ongoing racial injustice in our country.

Sarah Mahler, Washoe County Democratic Party Chair said this administration has the means and the power to get us through it.

“To have an empathetic leader who is going to look for policies that can be instituted right away, can have real effects right away, money in people’s accounts,” Mahler said.

Former California Senator Kamala Harris made history, being the first woman, black American, and person of South Asian descent to be sworn in as Vice President. Mahler said this is going to break the ongoing chain of division and bring justice to people of color in our communities.

“Really diverse people come to the table to find solutions, which is in my mind how things are accomplished,” Mahler explained.

President Biden getting right to work within just hours of taking the oath. He put a stop to the construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall and rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

“The majority of people agree with these policies and it has been a long time coming,” said Mahler. “We have been waiting for this and we are a country of immigrants.”

Dr. Robin Titus, Assembly Republican Leader gave her statement earlier this week at the State of the State address.

“We shall resolve to conduct ourselves better than what we see in Washington, to leave the paralyzing hyper-partisanship at the door, and to work together across the aisle, not as Democrats and Republicans, but as Americans and Nevadans,” Titus said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.