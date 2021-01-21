Local physical therapist shares how to combat chronic sitting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You may not realize the number of hours a day you spend sitting down, something that seems to be happening more with many people working from home and social distancing indoors. It may not seem like a big deal, but it’s actually taking a toll on your body and your mind.

“The research I’ve done shows about 10-13 hours per day spent sitting.”

Dr. Parley Anderson is a native Nevadan and physical therapist who runs his own practice called Active Physical Therapy, located at 3594 W Plumb Ln. in Reno. He says too much sitting can create problems over time in your spine, shoulders, hips, and knees.

“Not moving is not only detrimental to your body, but also to your mind,” Dr. Anderson said.

While it’s nearly impossible to stop sitting altogether, Dr. Anderson’s goal is to make you aware of how much you’re doing it and provide strategies to combat it, including simple and easy stretches for your neck and back.

Dr. Anderson added, “They’ll make a world of a difference and it doesn’t take long at all.”

He recommends standing up every half hour to move for at least 3-5 minutes. Creating daily goals and habits can also help achieve this.

“Things like setting a certain amount of steps for yourself per day, or a goal to move while you’re sitting,” Dr. Anderson said.

Improving this one common action we all do can help create positive and healthy outcomes in the future.

“Moving makes you feel better. If you just move a little bit, your mind starts to feel better, and your body starts to feel better.”

Dr. Anderson also recently released a book titled All This Sitting Is Killing You which explains more in-depth the strategies you can take to prevent sitting ailments, as well as living a balanced, healthy, and better life.

