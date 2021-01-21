Advertisement

Insider trading sentence of Las Vegas gambler commuted by Trump

In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan...
In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters leaves Manhattan federal court, in New York. Walters, a Las Vegas professional gambler, real estate mogul and philanthropist who was convicted in an insider trading case said Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, he's grateful his prison sentence was commuted by outgoing President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:16 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas professional gambler, real estate mogul and philanthropist who was convicted in an insider trading case says he’s grateful his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

William “Billy” Walters said in a statement that he’ll continue to pursue a lawsuit against federal officials in New York who won his conviction in 2017 in a case that drew headlines for its ties to professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson was not charged. Walters is now 74. He was released last summer to home confinement in the San Diego area after serving more than half his prison term.

