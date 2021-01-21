Ely woman dies in rollover crash

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-6 west of Ely. Investigators say the crash happened along the highway in White Pine County just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to the initial investigation, a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west on US-6 when the driver allowed the pickup to travel off the highway for unknown reasons. The driver over-corrected, causing the pickup to overturn multiple times. NHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, causing her to be ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was identified as 33-year-old Elizabeth Nancy Lopez of Ely, Nevada. The investigation is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely district. If you have any information regarding the collision, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Ed Boynton at the Ely Substation at (775) 289-1600 or Sergeant Peterson at the Winnemucca Substation at (775) 623-6511.

