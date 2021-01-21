Advertisement

Air Force to expand women’s hair style options

Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their...
Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their hair.(AP Graphics)
By WSFA staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:37 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Women in the U.S. Air Force will soon have more options when it comes to how they wear their hair.

Thursday, the Air Force announced that women will soon be allowed to wear their hair in up to two braids or in a single ponytail, though with length and width limitations.

Women will also be allowed to have bangs while serving in the USAF though they will not be permitted to be long enough that they cover the eyes.

“This decision is a commitment to supporting the Airmen We Need and sustaining the culture and environment of excellence that will continue to make the Air Force an attractive career choice for Airmen and families,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

The changes follow a November meeting of the Air Force’s uniform board, which met virtually to discuss ideas from Airmen who who participated in a dress and appearance crowdsourcing campaign.

The Air Force said thousands of women across gave feedback to the Women’s Initiative Team, who indicated the constraints to hair grooming standards resulted in “damage to hair, migraines and in some cases, hair loss.”

“In addition to the health concerns we have for our Airmen, not all women have the same hair type, and our hair standards should reflect our diverse force,” said Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.

The changes go into effect in February when the USAF publishes its newest standards.

The USAF did consider beards for men, which are allowed with a waiver for medical or religious accommodations, but there are no plan to adjust the male grooming standards currently in place.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
Police searching for missing Sparks woman
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A
Abandoned car at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden halts border wall building after Trump’s final surge
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
Biden proposes 5-year extension of nuke treaty with Russia
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?