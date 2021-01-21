Advertisement

Abandoned car a ‘disrespectful’ eyesore

By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Abandoned vehicles are a blight on the landscape, often dumped in outlying neighborhoods and the hills beyond, they are an unwelcome sight, even a potential hazard anywhere.

But this one is parked outside the entrance gate to Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery seen by thousands of motorists every day, the first thing seen by anyone visiting the final resting spot of loved ones.

“It was so disrespectful to the dead and to the families,” said Elaina Proffitt who drives by here every day. Proffitt, a grief and loss counselor, watched for a month or more, seeing it sitting here. slowly being picked over by the homeless and auto parts scavengers.

" The next thing with vandals and the homeless, we don’t have to bet on this, the next thing they’re going to be doing is going into the cemetery and desecrating graves.”

But no one, it seemed was doing anything about it.

That wasn’t for lack of trying. Others were complaining and the cemetery staff was calling for help. Calls to the Highway Patrol referring to a damaged vehicle didn’t seem to bring action.

We learned about it earlier this week and started looking into the issue.

What we learned has some lessons for any of us who encounter a similar problem.

First, it was assumed the car had been in an accident. the airbags had been deployed, but neither local law enforcement has no record of any reported accident involving this car. In fact, we learned it hadn’t been registered since 2012. Whatever happened, it clearly had been abandoned.

And abandoned vehicles should be reported to code enforcement. There’s an easy way to do it.

“You can notify us via Reno Direct at 334-INFO. We can get our parking enforcement out there, inspect the vehicle and post it so we can have it towed,” said Reno Police Department Officer Adam Blount.

The right people now know about it.

We’re told it’s on a list with the city’s contracted towing service and should disappear in the days ahead. we’ll keep an eye on it.

