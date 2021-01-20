Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Information Center released new details Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Washoe County. According to the recent update, The Washoe County Health District received 6,025 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The shipment included 3,100 doses from Moderna and 2,925 were Pfizer. Below is a list of some organizations in northern Nevada that have been administering vaccines and how many they have administered as of January 18:

Renown Health: more than 12,000

Washoe County Health District: 10,648

VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (employees and Veteran patients): 2,040

Saint Mary’s: 2,000

Northern Nevada Medical Center: 1,100

Community Health Alliance: 420

City of Reno: 620

REMSA: 298

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue: 219

Incline Village Community Hospital: 185

City of Sparks: 170

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District: 110

The State of Nevada is also reporting a few more options for seniors 70 years and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to Renown Health and Saint Mary’s distributing vaccines, Smith’s and Walgreens have options as well:

The Regional COVID-19 response announced last week a waiting list for seniors to join when more vaccine becomes available. The waiting list has more than 27,000 submissions as of January 19.

The Washoe County Health District received Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Nevada that was in the same lot as a shipment in California that reportedly was causing higher than usual allergic reactions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance to continue using the vaccine. The State of Nevada issued a technical bulletin that said counties that have vaccines in that same lot should have patients wait 30 minutes after their vaccine to ensure no reactions occur. The State noted that Nevada, Washington and other cities in California also received vaccine in that lot and no significant issues were reported. Approximately 770 people from the Washoe County Point of Dispensing site received the vaccine yesterday and no allergic reactions were reported.

All individuals who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are advised to provide updates on reactions and how they’re feeling to the V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker. Since the Health District began administering the vaccine on Dec. 23, no significant or severe reactions to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have been reported.

