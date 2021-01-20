Advertisement

UNLV drops ‘Hey Reb!’ mascot, keeps Rebels sports nickname

UNLV Hey Reb! logo.
UNLV Hey Reb! logo.(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has dropped its “Hey Reb!” mascot after nearly four decades, but it will keep its Rebels nickname.

University President Keith Whitfield pointed Tuesday to the removal last June of a campus statue of the mascot following racial justice protests around the nation and an outcry from student groups.

Whitfield says there are no plans to bring the mascot back or to replace it.

He says keeping the Rebels nickname represents an attitude or spirit. UNLV used Confederate logos before the mascot named “Beauregard” was reintroduced as “Hey Reb!” in 1982.

