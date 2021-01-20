Advertisement

Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A

A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17,...
A Silver Springs woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Peterbilt on Sunday, January 17, 2021.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Silver Springs woman died Sunday after a head-on crash with a Peterbilt truck.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on January 17, 2021.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Jacqulyn Cook was driving a Dodge Ram pickup southbound on US-95A. Troopers said she failed to slow down for a pickup that was waiting to make a left turn from US95A onto Quince Avenue. To avoid hitting the truck, Cook left the road, overcorrected, and swerved into the northbound lane of US-95A, hitting a semi truck head-on.

Cook was declared dead at the scene.

NHP Northern Command continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Berna, 39, was reported missing January 9, 2021.
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors
Cruz, 24, reportedly admitted to contacting underage girls online and asking for nude...
Man arrested for possession of child porn
Taken from the Skyline/Gibraltar intersection
Investigators determine high voltage arc flash caused Pinehaven Fire in November
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State

Latest News

Gov. Sisolak discusses the State of the State in a pre-recorded address on January 19, 2021.
State of the State Address
Inauguration Day 2021
ABC News Inauguration Coverage
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
‘The state of our state is determined, resilient, and strong.’
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State