Silver Springs woman killed in head-on crash on US-95A

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Silver Springs woman died Sunday after a head-on crash with a Peterbilt truck.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on January 17, 2021.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Jacqulyn Cook was driving a Dodge Ram pickup southbound on US-95A. Troopers said she failed to slow down for a pickup that was waiting to make a left turn from US95A onto Quince Avenue. To avoid hitting the truck, Cook left the road, overcorrected, and swerved into the northbound lane of US-95A, hitting a semi truck head-on.

Cook was declared dead at the scene.

NHP Northern Command continue to investigate the crash.

