Police searching for missing Sparks woman

On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen...
On January 4th, Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen since.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen since January 4.

Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen since.

She is described as being 5′6, 102 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is suspected. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call the department at 775-353-2231.

