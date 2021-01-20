Police searching for missing Sparks woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen since January 4.

Christi Schuette left her home in Sparks to go for a walk and has not been seen since.

She is described as being 5′6, 102 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is suspected. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call the department at 775-353-2231.

