Advertisement

One hurt in Virginia Street shooting

A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:05 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno. It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday night near the Peppermill.

Investigators say other people were in the car and that it was moving at the time of the shooting. Officers did not say if she gun was fired from inside or outside the vehicle.

Reno Police say there is no threat to the public.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Berna, 39, was reported missing January 9, 2021.
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
Cruz, 24, reportedly admitted to contacting underage girls online and asking for nude...
Man arrested for possession of child porn
Taken from the Skyline/Gibraltar intersection
Investigators determine high voltage arc flash caused Pinehaven Fire in November
First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release