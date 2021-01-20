One hurt in Virginia Street shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno. It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday night near the Peppermill.

Investigators say other people were in the car and that it was moving at the time of the shooting. Officers did not say if she gun was fired from inside or outside the vehicle.

Reno Police say there is no threat to the public.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

