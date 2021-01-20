Nevada hits 1-day death toll high but reports less new cases

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada has reported 71 new deaths from the coronavirus, a single-day record that an official called a stark reminder of the dangers of the virus.

COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said Wednesday that those who died likely contracted the virus in mid-December.

Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed. It’s a trend Cage says has made him cautiously optimistic about the pandemic’s trajectory.

The fact that most of those who have died have been older than 70 has prompted the state to prioritize the group for early vaccine distribution. But vaccine distribution delays pose challenges, especially in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.