Advertisement

Nevada hits 1-day death toll high but reports less new cases

Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed.
Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada has reported 71 new deaths from the coronavirus, a single-day record that an official called a stark reminder of the dangers of the virus.

COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said Wednesday that those who died likely contracted the virus in mid-December.

Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed. It’s a trend Cage says has made him cautiously optimistic about the pandemic’s trajectory.

The fact that most of those who have died have been older than 70 has prompted the state to prioritize the group for early vaccine distribution. But vaccine distribution delays pose challenges, especially in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors
April Berna, 39, was reported missing January 9, 2021.
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
Cruz, 24, reportedly admitted to contacting underage girls online and asking for nude...
Man arrested for possession of child porn
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 78 recoveries, 1 new death
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America