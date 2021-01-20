National Alliance for Mental Illness Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) is raising money to help pay for services to help people struggling with mental illness.

Click here to donate to NAMI or to watch the Friday, January 22 broadcast at 6:00 p.m.

It will feature testimonials and success stories from Nevadans along with steps anyone can take for mental healing.

It takes calls from anyone in our area struggling with mental illness and calls jumped 600 percent during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Additionally, NAMI lost several hundred-thousand dollars because of the lock downs and social distancing put in place because of this pandemic and that’s where you come in.

NAMI is taking donations.

“It really is to use that money to train people on the help lines, to train people in education for their families to understand to train trainers to be able to teach classes and put on more support groups across the state,” National Alliance for Mental Illness for Nevada Executive Director, Robin Reedy.

The goal is to raise $40,000.

NAMI has already raised $30,000.

