Inauguration Day: What to expect today and in the coming days

By Kyle Midura
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The scene of the deadly Capitol siege two weeks ago will transform into a celebration as President-elect Joe Biden takes leadership of the country Wednesday.

His running-mate, Kamala Harris, will become the first woman and person of color to hold the vice presidency.

Security and health concerns are putting the brakes on an in-person parade and much of the traditional pomp and circumstance. American flags are taking the public’s place on the National Mall. Crowds are asked to stay away to prevent coronavirus’ spread and help 20,000 National Guard troops keep the peace.

President Donald Trump will cast aside tradition and skip his successor’s inauguration, but former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton say they will take part.

Biden is expected to lay out commitments to clean power and send a proposal for immigration reform to Congress. He’s promised another coronavirus relief bill and to rescind tax cuts for the wealthy, among other steps in his first 100 days. He’ll need Congress’ help to do that and staff his cabinet.

Democrats will officially take control of the Senate this afternoon as the two new Georgia senators and Harris’ replacement take their oaths. But, even with control of the Capitol and the White House, Biden and his party will still need bipartisan buy-in to get anywhere on most of his presidential to-do list.

Biden’s inauguration team will air a primetime special Wednesday night on the networks and cable news stations. It will feature celebrities and musical acts. You can also watch it here.

Meanwhile, a Senate impeachment trial still looms over President Trump, even after his term ends. At stake is his presidential pension, library, and ability to run again in 2024.

