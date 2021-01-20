Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Today, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience today and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors
April Berna, 39, was reported missing January 9, 2021.
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
Cruz, 24, reportedly admitted to contacting underage girls online and asking for nude...
Man arrested for possession of child porn
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State

Latest News

Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
More volunteers needed for the Medical Reserve Corp.
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 198 more recoveries, 5 deaths
Aces release new ‘Flex Four’ ticket packages for 2021 season
UNLV Hey Reb! logo.
UNLV drops ‘Hey Reb!’ mascot, keeps Rebels sports nickname
Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed.
Nevada hits 1-day death toll high but reports fewer new cases