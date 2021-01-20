Advertisement

Aces release new ‘Flex Four’ ticket packages for 2021 season

(KOLO)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Media release courtesy of the Reno Aces:

In preparation for the 2021 season, the Reno Aces are offering a new ticket package. The flex four pack will feature four undated tickets, for the price of three, meaning they can be redeemed at any games other than Opening Day or the Fourth of July. The package offers unparalleled flexibility for fans in the 2021 season after the uncertainty of 2020.

“The Aces stand for affordable, family fun and that’s what this exciting new ticket offer demonstrates,” said general manager Emily Jaenson. “We can’t wait to welcome you to the ballpark in 2021 and this 4-game ticket pack will give you all of the flexibility you need to select a game of your choosing at a great price. It’s back to Aceball fun in 2021 so make sure you’ve got tickets!”

Flex four packs are on sale now, and are available online here, and more information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives at Washoe County District Health offices Dec. 15,...
Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine update: More options available for seniors
April Berna, 39, was reported missing January 9, 2021.
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
Cruz, 24, reportedly admitted to contacting underage girls online and asking for nude...
Man arrested for possession of child porn
A woman was shot while in a car on S. Virginia Street in Reno on January 19, 2021.
One hurt in Virginia Street shooting
Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State

Latest News

Sign at health district's drive thru COVID vaccination clinic at the Livestock Events Center
More volunteers needed for the Medical Reserve Corp.
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 198 more recoveries, 5 deaths
UNLV Hey Reb! logo.
UNLV drops ‘Hey Reb!’ mascot, keeps Rebels sports nickname
Although deaths continue to surge, the number of new cases reported daily in Nevada has slowed.
Nevada hits 1-day death toll high but reports fewer new cases