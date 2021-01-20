Aces release new ‘Flex Four’ ticket packages for 2021 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Media release courtesy of the Reno Aces:

In preparation for the 2021 season, the Reno Aces are offering a new ticket package. The flex four pack will feature four undated tickets, for the price of three, meaning they can be redeemed at any games other than Opening Day or the Fourth of July. The package offers unparalleled flexibility for fans in the 2021 season after the uncertainty of 2020.

“The Aces stand for affordable, family fun and that’s what this exciting new ticket offer demonstrates,” said general manager Emily Jaenson. “We can’t wait to welcome you to the ballpark in 2021 and this 4-game ticket pack will give you all of the flexibility you need to select a game of your choosing at a great price. It’s back to Aceball fun in 2021 so make sure you’ve got tickets!”

Flex four packs are on sale now, and are available online here, and more information can be found here.

